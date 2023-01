District Library bids farewell to Mrunmai Joshi

January 28, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

The Palakkad District Public Library on Friday bade farewell to District Collector Mrunmai Joshi, who is also the chairperson of the library. Ms. Joshi is being transferred as State Mission Director of the National Health Mission. A. Prabhakaran, MLA, inaugurated the function. District Public Library vice-chairman C.P. Pramod presided over the function. Socialites and former academics P.A. Vasudevan, C. Somasekharan, and P. Murali spoke on the occasion. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.