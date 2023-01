January 28, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

The Palakkad District Public Library on Friday bade farewell to District Collector Mrunmai Joshi, who is also the chairperson of the library. Ms. Joshi is being transferred as State Mission Director of the National Health Mission. A. Prabhakaran, MLA, inaugurated the function. District Public Library vice-chairman C.P. Pramod presided over the function. Socialites and former academics P.A. Vasudevan, C. Somasekharan, and P. Murali spoke on the occasion.