District-level technical panels formed for Idukki, Wayanad development packages

The State government has issued orders constituting district-level technical committees, each having 14 members, for the implementation of the Wayanad and Idukki development packages.

The two panels will be responsible for the selection of an external agency for consultation and preparation of design and plan for the projects under the two packages. The technical committees have been authorised to issue technical nod for works “without financial limit,” according to the July 20 order issued by the Planning and Economic Affairs department.

The panels also have the power to approve revised estimates within the amount that has been accorded administrative sanction by the government. The panels will be chaired by the District Collectors concerned, while the District Development Commissioners will act as co-chair.

The government has earmarked ₹75 crore each for the Wayanad and Idukki development packages in the 2024-25 State Budget, noting that the “earmarked amount is in addition to the large-scale development programmes being implemented in these districts.”

The constitution of the technical committees this month comes after the formation of a State-level empowered committee (headed by the Chief Secretary), district-level monitoring panels and project implementation units (PIU) in March 2023 for the timely completion of projects envisioned under the packages for the two districts.