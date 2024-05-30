District-level school Pravesanotsavam at Meenankal tribal school

The district-level school Pravesanotsavam (function in connection with start of new academic year) will be held at the Government Tribal High School, Meenankal, on June 3.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil will inaugurate the Pravesanotsavam at 9.30 a.m. that day. G. Stephen, MLA, will preside.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, vice-president A. Shailaja Begum, and deputy director of education Deepa Martin will be present.

A number of programmes reflecting the culture of hilly areas will be held at the Pravesanotsavam celebrations. Distribution of study material, release of ‘disabled-friendly project,’ release of academic master plan, distribution of inclusive sports equipment will also be held.