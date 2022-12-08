District-level Keralotsavam in Kollam from December 10

December 08, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district-level Keralotsavam, jointly organised by the State Youth Welfare Board and various local bodies, will begin in Kollam on Saturday (December 10). Finance Minister K.N.Balgopal will inaugurate the fete and district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel will preside over the function.

N. K. Premachandran, MP, Mayor Prasanna Ernst and Youth Welfare Board members will participate. Competitions will be held at various venues that include District Panchayat Jayan Memorial Hall, Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, QAC Ground, Rama Varma Club, Asramam Maidan and Hockey Stadium. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the closing ceremony on December 12 at 4 p.m.  

