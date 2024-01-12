District Legal Services Authority organises students’ meet

January 12, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The State and District Legal Services Authority jointly began a Samvada scheme in the district with the objective of educating students about juridical proceedings. Principal District and Sessions Judge and chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) K. Sanilkumar inaugurated the scheme at Additional District Court hall, Manjeri, on January 10.

The Samvada project, which upholds the motto ‘catch them young and watch them grow’, provides opportunities for students not only to watch the court proceedings, but also to interact with the judges.

As many as 30 students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pullanoor, reached the court hall with a lot of excitement in the morning. Their experience disproved their notions that judges were people with an unapproachable aura.

DLSA secretary and Sub Judge M. Shabir Ibrahim presided over the function. Additional District and Sessions Judge A.V. Telles was the chief guest at the function.

Chief Judicial Magistrate P.M. Suresh, district government pleader and public prosecutor Tom K. Thomas, sheristadar R. Mridula, District Bar Association president K.C. Mohammed Ashraf, GVHSS, Pullanoor, principal Radhika Devi, and Samvada project coordinator Shax M.T. spoke. Section officer V.G. Anita welcomed the gathering. Mediation Centre nodal officer V. Arun proposed a vote of thanks.

District Child Protection Unit psychologist Saheba C., Samvada resourcepersons Anas K.M. and Tajmal Saleek led different sessions. Chief Judicial Magistrate Suresh P.M. and Sub Judge M. Shabir Ibrahim interacted with the students and answered their doubts about court proceedings.

Principal District and Sessions Judge K. Sanilkumar gave away the badges to the students. Additional District Judge Rajitha T.H., Additional District and Sessions Judge Thushar M., and Sub Judge Arun Bechu N. took part in the badge ceremony.

