District Judge inspects mental health centre

Report to be submitted to Kerala High Court

Kozhikode: P. Ragini, District Judge and the Chairperson of the Mental Health Monitoring Committee, visited the Government Mental Health Centre at Kuthiravattom on Monday to inspect the treatment facilities and the safety measures in place for the patients.

The visit was made in the wake of the latest incident in which an inmate was booked on the charge of murdering a 30-year old woman at the Mental Health Centre.

The District Judge, who is also the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, will submit a report to the High Court with the details of the safety flaws she came across at the institution and other issues being faced by the patients. The lack of the sufficient number of hospital staff and the building facilities is likely to be featured in the report for further action.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission member had also visited the spot to inspect the facilities and the strength of the existing staff. The panel member, who registered a suo motu case subsequent to the visit, had made the observation that the number of staff was insufficient to meet the patients’ requirements. He had also sought separate reports from the Hospital Superintendent and the District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) for action.