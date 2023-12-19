District hospitals to be equipped to handle COVID cases: Minister

December 19, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A high-level meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George in the wake of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala decided to step up testing and surveillance and equip district-level hospitals for treatment of COVID patients with mild symptoms.

The Minister said there was no cause for concern over the slight increase in COVID cases. She said instructions had been issued to hospitals to stock up on protective equipment and testing kits to handle a surge in cases.

The meeting decided to improve coordination between the Health department and Medical Education department and equip hospitals with special facilities for COVID patients. Patients who are not critical will be treated at the district-level hospitals without being referred to the medical college hospitals.

District hospitals will be required to keep a specific number of beds ready for COVID cases. Oxygen facilities, ICU beds and ventilators will be arranged. Dialysis facilities will be made available for kidney patients with COVID infection.

Hospital staff and citizens visiting hospitals as well as those with other ailments and pregnant women have been advised to wear masks.

The meeting was informed that the majority of active COVID cases had only mild symptoms and were being treated at home. Of the casualties, all except one were above the age of 65 and had comorbidities including cardiac and kidney issues, diabetes, or cancer. Only one of the samples from the State had tested positive for the Jn 1 Omicron variant.

The Minister said the department had ensured the availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen and ICU beds and ventilators.

Senior officials in the Health department including the Principal Secretary, Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education, district medical officers, surveillance officers and superintendents of major hospitals participated in the online meeting.