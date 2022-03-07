District hospitals and GHs to be transgender-friendly

NHM and State Health department to launch awareness campaign to ensure equity in access to healthcare services

NHM and State Health department to launch awareness campaign to ensure equity in access to healthcare services

The National Health Mission (NHM) and the State Health department are jointly launching an awareness campaign to ensure equity in access to healthcare services for all citizens, regardless of their gender.

The main aim of the campaign, titled ‘Idam’ (a space), is to ensure that public health care service delivery is accessible to all sexual minorities.

As the first step, the district and General Hospitals (GHs) in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode district would be declared as transgender-friendly hospitals, Health Minister Veena George said.

Ms. George will inaugurate the campaign ‘Idam’ on Tuesday, the International Women’s Day, at the Directorate of Health Services in the capital. She will release the logo of the campaign and the campaign’s ad film.

The campaign will be held with the participation of all stakeholders, including healthcare workers, hospital employees, the public, and sexual minorities.

The department proposes to conduct widespread awareness classes and webinars at district and State-level and hold poster campaigns in all public places to promote the message of equity in healthcare access for all.