District gets first cyber police station

It was launched in view of increasing cybercrimes

The first cyber police station in the district started functioning here on Sunday.

It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through videoconferencing. The cyber police station was created by converting the cyber cell functioning at the office of the district police chief in Alappuzha. The new police station will be headed by Alappuzha South inspector M.K. Rajesh.

Officials said that the cyber police station was launched in view of increasing cybercrimes in the district. It would conduct investigations on complaints such as online fraud, social media crimes, and so on. Apart from investigating cases, it would continue to provide technical assistance to cases registered in other police stations too.

“The cyber police station is formed to investigate serious cybercrimes like data fraud, hacking of bank accounts, and serious social media crimes. People can continue to file complaints regarding cybercrimes in respective police stations and the first information report will be filed there. If there is a need for an in-depth probe, the local police will file a report to the district police chief. The district police chief will hand over the complaint to the cyber police station if needed,” said an official.

District Police Chief P.S. Sabu said that officials with technical expertise in investigating cybercrime cases would be a boon to the cyber police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police N. Rajan, District Head Quarters Deputy Commandant V. Suresh Babu, and other senior police officers in the district were present at the function held at Alappuzha District Police Training Centre.

Following is the contact number of the cyber police station 0477-2230804.