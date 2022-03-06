Alappuzha district forensic laboratory inaugurated

The police department's forensic science laboratory was opened at the district headquarters here on Sunday.

It was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mr. Vijayan also laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Veeyapuram police station.

The district forensic laboratory consists of physics, chemistry, biology and cyber labs. The government had earlier sanctioned ₹1 crore for purchasing equipment for the labs.

The Alappuzha police had been relying on the forensic laboratory in Ernakulam district for scientific evidence in criminal cases registered in the district. Officials said the district laboratory would help speed up investigations.

State Police Chief Anil Kant, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Vijay Sakhare, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ernakulam range) Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Alappuzha District Police Chief G. Jaidev, District Headquarters deputy commander V. Suresh Babu, and others attended the function.