District equipped to handle COVID-19 surge: Collector
District Collector Navjot Khosa has said the district administration is geared up to handle another spurt in COVID-19 cases, having ensured adequate facilities in government hospitals.
She also urged the public to take the eligible doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including the booster dose, without fail.
Convening a COVID-19 review meeting here on Thursday, Dr. Khosa instructed officials to strengthen the functioning of the DISHA helpline and ensure special focus on the well-being of pregnant women.
District Development Commissioner Vinay Goyal, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) T.K. Vineeth, National Health Mission district programme manager Asha Vijayan, and other officials were present.
