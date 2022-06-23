Kerala

District equipped to handle COVID-19 surge: Collector

District Collector Navjot Khosa has said the district administration is geared up to handle another spurt in COVID-19 cases, having ensured adequate facilities in government hospitals.

She also urged the public to take the eligible doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including the booster dose, without fail.

Convening a COVID-19 review meeting here on Thursday, Dr. Khosa instructed officials to strengthen the functioning of the DISHA helpline and ensure special focus on the well-being of pregnant women.

District Development Commissioner Vinay Goyal, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) T.K. Vineeth, National Health Mission district programme manager Asha Vijayan, and other officials were present.


