District DLSA second best in State

January 29, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has been adjudged the second best in the State. Kozhikode DLSA took the top slot..

Thiruvananthapuram DLSA chairman and district judge P.V. Balakrishnan and DLSA secretary and sub-judge Saritha Ravindran received the prize from Kerala Legal Services Authority executive chairman K. Vinod Chandran.

The prize has been awarded in recognition of continuous legal services provided to the marginalised in society. Hundreds of cases pending before courts and yet to be listed were settled through Lok Adalats.

Some of the important programmes conducted last year under the leadership of former DLSA secretary and present Chief Judicial Magistrate K. Vidyadharan were: training for Scheduled Tribe students to appear for law entrance examinations; anti-substance abuse awareness drive in schools and colleges; rehabilitation of inmates at Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada; special legal aid clinic for the differently abled at the State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities; activities to declare two villages in the district litigation-free villages; and awareness class for homemakers.

More than ₹1 crore was sanctioned to victims of crime, including those registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, under the victim compensation scheme, a statement here said.