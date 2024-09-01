District Development Committee meeting held in Kollam

The District Development Committee (DDC) has decided to take steps to ensure the quality of commodities in the festival market in coordination with various departments. The need to conduct joint inspections of Legal Metrology, Food Safety and Health departments in hotels and commercial establishments was raised at the DDC meeting by the State Transport Minister’s representative who also demanded more inspections at check posts and special drives.

Speaking at the meeting, Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, demanded immediate action to provide financial assistance to the farmers whose crops were damaged in the floods. He added the Excise department should ensure that there is no sale of spurious liquor during the festival. Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, said that more officers should be deployed at the police aid post near Neendakara Taluk Hospital. Immediate steps to open the taluk emergency operation centre at Punalur and the need to ensure service of neurologist in stroke unit at Punalur taluk hospital for four days were the other issues raised by him.

The representative of N.K. Premachandran, MP, demanded that the renovation of Kollam transport bus stand should be started immediately and its operations should be shifted to another place temporarily. P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, demanded integrated interventions of PWD, MVD and police to improve the traffic facilities in Kundara. He added that steps should be taken to divert the traffic to other uncongested roads parallel to the main road as needed. Since the State will be declared zero-waste shortly, various departments has been working in coordination with District Suchitwa Mission to achieve the goal. As part of this the DDC has decided to appoint nodal officers in schools to ensure the compliance of green protocol. The meeting also assessed that waste disposal measures are being implemented efficiently in the schools of the district.

