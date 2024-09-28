District Development Committee meet held in Thiruvananthapuram

District Collector Anu Kumari chaired a meeting of the District Development Committee here on Saturday, in which the progress of the various development projects in the district was assessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

C.K. Hareendran, MLA, raised the issues regarding the progress of the Neyyar Dam tourism destination project. The Major Irrigation department officials said that 50% of the works have been completed. The MLA asked the officials to expedite the Kerala Water Authority’s project work, maintenance work and activities under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Parassala constituency.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the Amboori grama panchayat tourism destination project, further steps related to the establishment of siddha hospitals in Puravimala and Thodumala tribal areas and the progress of the Karamana-Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila road works.

M. Vincent, MLA, raised the issues related to the progress of the Balaramapuram Railway Over Bridge work in the meeting. The construction of Balaramapuram sub-registrar office, Kakkamoola bridge construction work, road work from Balaramapuram to Vazhimukku and Pozhikkara tourism project were also discussed in the meeting.

Minor Irrigation officials informed the meeting that the tender process is in progress in the Vellayani Lake Rejuvenation Project. The NH Division of the Public Works Department informed that the drain works of the Vizhinjam-Poovar road is in progress and the tarring works will start soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.