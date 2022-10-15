District court to decide on Eldose’s bail plea on October 20

Prosecution argues that Mr. Kunnapillil could influence witnesses; defence says it was kept in the dark about the new charges slapped as an afterthought

Rape case suspect and Congress legislator Eldose P. Kunnapillil remained incommunicado for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, even as a district court here postponed its order on granting him anticipatory bail until October 20.

The police were seeking the Perumbavoor MLA’s arrest and questioning in custody on the charge of raping a woman on a false promise of marriage.

They have indicted him under section 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The provision entails a punishment of a minimum of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, which may extend to incarceration for life and a sizeable fine.

The prosecution argued that Mr. Kunnapillil, given his political and financial clout, could influence witnesses. Moreover, the ‘victim’ was at the receiving end of death threats and inducements to coerce her to retract her statement against the legislator.

The State-side argued that the government had transferred the Station House Officer, Kovalam, for “persuading” the victim to withdraw her complaint, allegedly at the behest of the suspect. The prosecution attempted to buttress its assertion that Mr. Kunnapillil wielded influence.

Mr. Kunnappillil’s counsel said the police registered the case late. The defence argued that additional sections were slapped as an afterthought and it was kept in the dark about the new charges. The court ordered the prosecution to allow the defence counsel to peruse the indictment.

The defence counsel requested the court to consider the complainant’s antecedents. He also alleged that the Farooq police in Kozhikode had filed a damning report against the complainant, obliquely questioning the petition’s credibility.

The court sought time till October 20 to weigh the arguments.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kunnapillil’s political troubles appeared to aggravate. DYFI and BJP workers staged a demonstration in front of his office in the Perumbavoor Assembly constituency.

DYFI workers lodged a missing person complaint against Kunnapillil at the local station and stuck lookout notices for him in front of his house.

Top leaders indicated that Mr. Kunnapillil could face disciplinary action, including expulsion. Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said the legislator remained incommunicado. The KPCC has sought an explanation from the MLA.