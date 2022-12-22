  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District court sets aside order against VS in defamation case filed by Chandy

December 22, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District Court – III has set aside a lower court’s order asking CPI (M) veteran V.S. Achuthanandan to pay Congress leader Oommen Chandy in a defamation case. Additional District Judge-III R. Jayakrishnan reversed the judgment passed by the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sub Court-I in January while ordering former Chief Minister Mr. Achuthanandan to pay his successor Mr. Chandy ₹10.10 lakh and an interest of 6% for the amount with retrospective effect from 2014 (when the Congress leader had filed the defamation case). Mr. Achuthanandan, who was then the Leader of the Opposition, had accused Mr. Chandy of accepting a bribe from the solar scam accused Saritha S. Nair and also establishing a company to swindle money in the name of solar power during a television interview in 2013.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.