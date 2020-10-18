District Court bridge to be reconstructed

ALAPPUZHA

18 October 2020 23:08 IST

₹98.9-cr. project will have bridge, flyover, underpasses

The process to acquire land for the reconstruction of the District Court Bridge in Alappuzha has been set in motion, with the government publishing a preliminary notification in the Gazette.

Officials said that the copy of the notification issued by District Collector A. Alexander had been made available at district collectorate, RDO office among others.

The public could raise objections regarding the updation of land records or the title in respect of the land proposed for acquisition before the Special Tahsildar (LA unit II), KIIFB, Alappuzha.

According to the notification, 0.4556 hectares of land in Mullakkal village under Ambalappuzha taluk will be acquired for the project.

The existing court bridge across the Vada canal has six roads merge at two approaches to it.

As a result, heavy traffic congestion affects the smooth flow of traffic on the Alappuzha-Madurai State Highway. The proposal is to build a new elevated bridge, a set of underpasses, ramp roads and flyovers on either side of the canal, which is expected to help ease traffic congestion in Alappuzha town.

Roundabout

As per the detailed project report prepared by the Public Work Department’s (PWD) bridges design unit, the flyover is designed as a roundabout with no signals.

The project will be implemented by the Kerala Road Fund Board at a cost of ₹98.9 crore. It will be funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).