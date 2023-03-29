HamberMenu
District Collector reviews sports projects in Alappuzha

March 29, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting chaired by District Collector Haritha V. Kumar on Wednesday reviewed various projects being implemented in the sports sector and related activities in the district.

Ms. Kumar who is also the district sports council chairperson directed officials concerned to open the Raja Kesavadas swimming pool to students for practice during the summer vacation. The meeting discussed the ongoing stadium construction works at Chengannur, Kanichukulangara and Aryad. Discussions were also held on the soon-to-begin renovation of the EMS Stadium at Alappuzha. Ms. Kumar said that she would soon visit the places to review the progress of the works. District Sports Council president P.J. Joseph, vice president V.G. Vishnu, secretary N. Pradeepkumar, and others attended the meeting.

