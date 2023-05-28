District Collector directs to open Powerhouse, Kommady bridges on June 1

May 28, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In view of the reopening of schools, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar has directed authorities concerned to open Shavakottapalam (Powerhouse bridge) and Kommady bridge in Alappuzha town on June 1.

Ms. Kumar issued the direction at a meeting of the District Development Committee held on Saturday.

An inordinate delay in the opening of bridges has irked residents. The bridges were constructed as a single project by the Kerala Road Fund Board at a total cost of ₹23.81 crore. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board-funded project was to be completed in May 2021. After an initial delay, it was announced that the bridges would be completed by September 15, 2022, and allied roads would be opened a month later.

Though the construction of bridges was completed several months ago, their opening has been delayed on account of a delay in constructing approach roads, drainages, and other related works. While the Kommady bridge was reconstructed, the new Powerhouse bridge was constructed parallel to the old one as part of widening it.

The District Collector also asked the Education department and local self-government institutions to complete preparations for ‘pravesanolsavam’ to welcome students to the new academic year. At the meeting, Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, reviewed the progress of the Kuttanad drinking water project. Mr. Thomas also reviewed the construction of the Govenda, Ayiraveli, and Society bridges in Kuttanad.

Daleema Jojo, MLA, demanded the opening of shutters of Andhakaranazhi pozhi immediately. She said that coastal areas of the Aroor Assembly constituency were facing acute drinking water shortage and demanded steps to ensure the availability of potable water during the monsoon season.

