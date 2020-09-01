District caseload slumps to 32

In a major relief, fresh COVID-19 cases have dropped sharply in the district.

While 32 people newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, 302 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease made a full recovery on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 31 acquired the virus through local transmission. One person who came from abroad was also diagnosed with the disease. Among the 31 contact cases, nine were reported from Chengannur, and eight from Mararikulam South. Rest of the contact cases were from Aryad (4), Thanneermukkom (3), Mulakuzha (2) and one case each from Cherthala, Nooranad, Haripad, Mannar and Alappuzha.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,875.

Meanwhile, more restrictions have been imposed at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, after a number of hospital staff tested positive for COVID-19 and several others in quarantine. MCH superintendent R.V. Ramlal said that functioning of the outpatient unit was limited.

Dr. Ramlal said that only people who needed emergency treatment should come to the MCH. Only life-saving surgeries were conducted at the hospital and admissions were permitted only through casualty. He, however, said that labour room, cardiovascular intensive care unit, and casualty would function as normal.

Wards 8 and 9 in Kainakary, 6 and 9 in Mannar, ward 6 in Ambalappuzha South, parts of ward 12 in Thrikkunnappuzha grama panchayat and ward 21 in Alappuzha municipality were declared as containment zones.