District administration to strictly implement Public Health Act in Kollam

The first meeting of the District Public Health Committee chaired by Kollam district panchayat president P.K. Gopan has decided to strictly implement the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023. The District Collector is the vice-president of the committee and in the initial phase widespread awareness will be created about the provisions of the Act.

While instructions have been issued to form regional Public Health Committees, strict action will be taken against those who violate the norms. Conditions that lead to the spread of infectious diseases will attract a fine upwards of ₹10,000 and imprisonment. The establishment will be closed if found to have food cooked in unhygienic conditions or the people handling food lack hygiene.

The Act has provisions for imposing a fine of ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 for obstructing the flow of water, ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for distributing water and food that cause infectious diseases, ₹2,000 for not vaccinating domestic animals, and ₹10,000 for finding mosquito breeding sources on the premises of houses and institutions.

Dumping waste on streets, public or private places causing risk to public health will be punishable with imprisonment up to three years or a fine of ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 or both.

