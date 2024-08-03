ADVERTISEMENT

District administration to strictly implement Public Health Act in Kollam

Published - August 03, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first meeting of the District Public Health Committee chaired by Kollam district panchayat president P.K. Gopan has decided to strictly implement the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023. The District Collector is the vice-president of the committee and in the initial phase widespread awareness will be created about the provisions of the Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

While instructions have been issued to form regional Public Health Committees, strict action will be taken against those who violate the norms. Conditions that lead to the spread of infectious diseases will attract a fine upwards of ₹10,000 and imprisonment. The establishment will be closed if found to have food cooked in unhygienic conditions or the people handling food lack hygiene.

The Act has provisions for imposing a fine of ₹15,000 to ₹30,000 for obstructing the flow of water, ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for distributing water and food that cause infectious diseases, ₹2,000 for not vaccinating domestic animals, and ₹10,000 for finding mosquito breeding sources on the premises of houses and institutions.

Dumping waste on streets, public or private places causing risk to public health will be punishable with imprisonment up to three years or a fine of ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 or both.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US