District administration to step up security before Karkidaka Vavu  

Published - July 03, 2024 08:39 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration will be taking steps to enusre the safety of devotees visiting various locations in Kollam during Karkidaka Vavu that falls on August 3.

In a meeting held on Tuesday to discuss the arrangements, District Collector N. Devidas has directed the officials concerned to step up security measures in all places were balitarpan rites will be held, considering the possibility of huge crowds and rough sea. Ensuring drinking water supply, green protocol compliance, waste disposal, and toilet facilities, including bio-toilets, will be the responsibility of respective temple management committees.

Thirumullavaram, Mundakkal Papanasini, Adissamangalam, Azheekkal, Paravur Panamoodu Temple, Kattil Mekathil Temple, and Ashtamudi Sree Veerabhadra Swamy Temple are the main locations in the district where balitarpan rites will be held. The Collector has also instructed to install and monitor surveillance cameras in the areas.

While deployment of police, Fire and Safety, marine police, and fisheries workforce will be ensured at all centres, women police officers will be posted in places visited by large number of women. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s special services will be conducted to the locations where rites will be performed and instructions have been given to improve the road transport facilities to the temples. Functioning of the street lights and installation of signages will also be ensured before the day.

Sub Collector Mukund Thakur, ADM. C.S. Anil, Police, Excise and Fire and Rescue officials, Corporation, and municipality officials and representatives of various temple committees attended the meeting.

