District administration to form monitoring committee to address water crisis in Kollam

March 19, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOLLAM

As summer intensifies, the district administration has decided to form a monitoring committee to address the acute drinking water shortage in various parts of Kollam.

According to people’s representatives, many constituencies including Kundara, Punalur, Kottarakara, Chadayamangalam, and Karunagapally are experiencing severe crisis and the issue was brought to the attention of District Development Committee (DDC).

Minister K.N. Balagopal’s representative pointed out that water was not available to the residents of Mylam from the Mylam-Talavur drinking water project while P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, demanded immediate action to resolve the water scarcity in Kundara. Collector Afsana Parveen said that all demands related to the completion of drinking water projects, repair of pump house motors, and cleaning of drinking water sources, would be considered.

Representative of P.S. Supal, MLA, demanded that English medium should be sanctioned at Koovakadu, Nedumbara, and Kelankavu Tamil medium schools in Punalur constituency. Settling the disputes with Forest department to implement development projects on the revenue land allotted for Thenmala depot was another appeal from the constituency.

Representative of N.K Premachandran, MP, said that KSEB should expedite the proceeding related to Punalur-Shencottah railway electrification. He also demanded that the estimate for the approach road for Kundara-Elampallur railway overbridge should be prepared at the earliest.

Completion of Nellikunnam-Plappally road, ensuring that financial assistance to the dependents of COVID-19 victims is not interrupted due to technicalities, and overseeing hospital maintenance committee meetings in rural parts, were also among the issues raised at the DDC meeting. Abraham Samuel, the representative of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, said there were problems in the wage disbursal of MGNREGS [Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme] workers. The Collector said that technical reasons related to Aadhaar linking and photo updation had been affecting the disbursal of wages and steps had been taken to resolve the issue. District Planning Officer P.J. Amina, ADM Beena Rani, Deputy Collector Vimal Kumar, and other district-level officials participated in the meeting.