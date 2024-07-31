ADVERTISEMENT

District administration takes strict measures to prevent pollution of waterbodies

Published - July 31, 2024 07:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N. Devidas has said that strict action will be taken against those who pollute the canals, ponds, and backwaters of the district.

He was chairing a meeting held to review the waste management system of the district as part of Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam campaign on Wednesday. “The objective of the campaign is to declare the State completely garbage-free by March 31, 2025. Therefore, waste disposal activities should be strengthened in the district. Priority should be given to waste disposal, while taking up new spill over works. Waste should be completely removed from the drains and canals,” he said.

The Collector added that strict action will be taken against those who pollute Ashtamudi Lake, which has endless tourism potential. “Sustainable plan is required for waste disposal and it is the responsibility of all to preserve the soil, water, and air for the next generation,” he said. The meeting discussed the measures to be implemented as a part of Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam drive. Grama panchayat association president Unnikrishnan, Kerala Institute of Local Administration district coordinator P. Anil Kumar, and Local Self-Governments department joint director Saju attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US