District administration takes strict measures to prevent pollution of waterbodies

Published - July 31, 2024 07:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N. Devidas has said that strict action will be taken against those who pollute the canals, ponds, and backwaters of the district.

He was chairing a meeting held to review the waste management system of the district as part of Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam campaign on Wednesday. “The objective of the campaign is to declare the State completely garbage-free by March 31, 2025. Therefore, waste disposal activities should be strengthened in the district. Priority should be given to waste disposal, while taking up new spill over works. Waste should be completely removed from the drains and canals,” he said.

The Collector added that strict action will be taken against those who pollute Ashtamudi Lake, which has endless tourism potential. “Sustainable plan is required for waste disposal and it is the responsibility of all to preserve the soil, water, and air for the next generation,” he said. The meeting discussed the measures to be implemented as a part of Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam drive. Grama panchayat association president Unnikrishnan, Kerala Institute of Local Administration district coordinator P. Anil Kumar, and Local Self-Governments department joint director Saju attended the meeting.

