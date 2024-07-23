District administration takes steps to make Manichithody garbage-free 

The district administration will take immediate steps to clean Manichithodu that passes through Kollam city, said Collector N. Devidas, who is also the chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), here recently.

As rain continues in many parts of the district, preventing outbreaks of contagious diseases will be a priority, he added.

While strict action will be taken against those who dump garbage on the banks of the canal, the authorities will also install protective fencing. The local bodies concerned have been asked to stay alert and arrangements for clearing the garbage will also be established. Officials in charge are instructed to act aptly to protect the canal and seek the help of the police to prevent dumping.

“Ensuring the water flow is very important and cooperation of public is essential for that. People’s representatives should take the initiative for this. Everyone should voluntarily decide not to pollute the canal and its surroundings. Monitoring and follow-up action needs to be taken at the local body level. Reviews will be held at regular intervals to ensure that all systems are working in coordination,” he said.