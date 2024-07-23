GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District administration takes steps to make Manichithody garbage-free 

While strict action will be taken against those who dump garbage on the banks of the canal, the authorities will also install protective fencing.

Published - July 23, 2024 07:09 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration will take immediate steps to clean Manichithodu that passes through Kollam city, said Collector N. Devidas, who is also the chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), here recently.

As rain continues in many parts of the district, preventing outbreaks of contagious diseases will be a priority, he added.

While strict action will be taken against those who dump garbage on the banks of the canal, the authorities will also install protective fencing. The local bodies concerned have been asked to stay alert and arrangements for clearing the garbage will also be established. Officials in charge are instructed to act aptly to protect the canal and seek the help of the police to prevent dumping.

“Ensuring the water flow is very important and cooperation of public is essential for that. People’s representatives should take the initiative for this. Everyone should voluntarily decide not to pollute the canal and its surroundings. Monitoring and follow-up action needs to be taken at the local body level. Reviews will be held at regular intervals to ensure that all systems are working in coordination,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.