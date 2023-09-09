District administration takes steps to keep coastline clean

September 09, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The district administration will be taking steps to ensure hygienic conditions across the coastline of Kollam.

While evaluating the progress of Suchitwa Sagaram, a project to make the sea and coast garbage-free with the participation of various departments recently, District Collector Afsana Parveen said the waste-disposal activities would be completed in an efficient manner.

While waste from sea would be brought to the shore and recycled, measures for scientific processing of the garbage had already been taken. A 6,000-square-feet building had been constructed to shift the Resource Recovery Centre operating at the Neendakara harbour to Shaktikulangara. The facility similar to the Alappad harbour would be set up by the Fisheries department. The Suchitwa Mission would install the necessary machines, she said.

While the CSR funds of public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) and Indian Rare Earth Limited (IRE) would be utilised for modernising waste disposal systems, local self-government institutions would be asked to convene meetings to prepare an action plan. Cooperation of recognised agencies would also be sought for the purpose. Steps would be taken to ensure that fishing vessels were properly using the bags provided for collecting marine litter. The system of sorting waste for treatment and recycling would be further strengthened and awareness campaigns would be held to prevent waste dumping in sea. Marine debris would be removed with the cooperation of boat owners and fishers.

Dumping of garbage in non-fishing coastal areas and disposal into the sea would be strictly prohibited and the inspection by enforcement squads would be strictly monitored. “Local bodies should take initiative in this and the information regarding inspections and follow-ups should be submitted at regular intervals,” said the Collector. The LSGIs were also instructed to set aside funds to ensure the smooth implementation of the Suchitwa Sagaram project. Various department heads and people’s representatives attended the meeting.