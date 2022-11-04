District administration carries out inspections in shops

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 04, 2022 21:19 IST

The district administration has launched inspections as part of the government interventions to curb the rise in the price of essential commodities.

District Collector Geromic George led inspections in wholesale shops and held discussions with traders. Price rise was noticed in the case of ‘Jaya’ and ‘Matta’ rice. Traders agreed to cooperate with the government’s attempts to curb price rise, the district administration said. Notices were issued to traders who failed to display price lists and maintain licences and permits. The inspections would continue in the days ahead, the Collector said.

