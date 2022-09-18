Distribution of textbooks with Malayalam alphabet begins in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Education department has started distribution of textbooks with the Malayalam alphabet to students. The alphabet has been included in the second volume of textbooks for Classes I and II.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Sunday handed over a copy of the Malayalam textbook to filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan and critic M.N. Karassery were among those who had raised the demand for including the alphabet in the Malayalam textbook. Mr. Sivankutty had promised that it would be done this year itself.

The filmmaker expressed happiness that the Minister had kept his word.