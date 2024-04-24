GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Distribution of polling materials on Thursday

April 24, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Distribution of polling materials for the Lok Sabha elections will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

There are 14 distribution centres in the district. Control rooms will function at assistant returning officer level of the Assembly constituency concerned at the distribution centres of the 14 constituencies in the Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituencies.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) and related material for the polling will be distributed through distribution desks arranged for each Assembly constituency.

A total of 695 vehicles have been arranged with the support of the Motor Vehicles department to transport polling officers and material to the booths. An armed police officer will be posted in each vehicle for security. Kudumbashree food courts have been arranged in distribution centres for polling officials. Green protocol will be implemented in the distribution centres. As many as 248 sectoral officials have been deployed to assist poll officials, the District Collector who is the district election officer has said.

EVM distribution centres will function at S.N. College (Varkala); Government Boys Higher Secondary School (Attingal); Government College, Attingal (Chirayinkeezhu); Nedumangad Girls Higher Secondary School (Nedumangad); Sri Narayanavilasam Higher Secondary School, Anad (Vamanapuram); Loyola ICSE School south block, Sreekaryam (Kazhakuttam); St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom (Vattiyurkavu); Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud (Thiruvananthapuram); Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Cotton Hill (Nemom); Government Technical High School, Manja (Aruvikkara); GVHSS, Parassala (Parassala); Christian College, Kattakada (Kattakada); Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara (Kovalam); and Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara (Neyyattinkara).

