Distribution of free food kits begins

Supplyco official warns against bids to scuttle initiative

Even as the second phase distribution of free food kits for the next four months commenced on Saturday, the general manager of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has warned the employees against any attempts to sabotage the government initiative.

General manager R. Rahul’s warning figures in the guidelines issued on January 21 for the distribution of food kits. In a circular, the general manager, who is in charge of food kits, says “some centres” may try to undermine the government’s performance and urges the employees to be vigilant.

The State has decided to continue the distribution of free food kits through ration shops for another four months till April . In addition to ensuring the quality of food items, officials have been asked to ensure timely delivery of kits to ration shops. They should ensure that labels are present as per regulations.

During the first phase distribution from September to December, jaggery and pappad distributed in the kits had triggered controversies due to poor quality.

The kits will have to be given to 89,50,114 ration card holders in the State. In November, 83 lakh free kits were distributed and 81 lakh in December.

Nine items figure in the food kit distribution from Saturday through 1,000 outlets. The priority is to those having AAY cards.