Distribution of digital equipment on: CM

‘Government expecting more funds’

The distribution of digital equipment for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students has been progressing well, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly.

The Scheduled Caste Development Department contributed to identifying those in need of aid in various areas. However, there were isolated issues remaining which would be addressed.

Referring to Eldhose Kunnappilly's claim that he had personally donated digital equipment to students, while the Government had not been able to do much in this regard, he said that individual members may be able to buy equipment from the market directly, but a Government had to follow certain procedures and guidelines. This was why digital equipment had not reached students in the pace that the Government wished for.

“But, let there be no doubt that the Government will distribute digital equipment to all students as promised,” he said.

Earlier, replying to a question, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said there were 4.7 lakh students requiring digital equipment as per the figures at the end of July this year. However, this number had come down to 3.53 lakh by the first week of November, after the launch of the Government 'Vidyakiranam' project, which led to contributions from the public.

As many as 36,999 Scheduled Tribe students were found to have been lacking digital equipment. A total of 45,313 laptops were being distributed to Scheduled Tribe students from Classes 1 to 12 and Scheduled Caste students in Classes 10 and 12.

He said that six meetings were held with industrialists, non-resident Keralites and others who are capable of donating digital equipment for students. The Government was expecting that more funds would arrive in a phased manner.