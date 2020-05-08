Distressing situation in GCC nations

Even as thousands of Non-Resident Indians are eagerly waiting to be homeward bound, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations are attempting to stymie the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in different ways.

An early lockdown appears to have curbed the spread of the deadly virus but the success in battling COVID-19 is still far away. The total count in the six GCC nations (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait) is inching towards one lakh cases with nearly 500 deaths.

What is more worrying is that majority of cases are Asian expatriates, including Indians, and in that category Non-Resident Keralites account for the highest number of cases and in mortality rates. Besides, deaths also go unreported due to the overlapping between co-morbidity and COVID-19 mortality.

UAE-based Pravasi Bandhu Welfare Trust chairman K.V. Shamsudeen said that only serious cases had been admitted to the hospitals. “Others have been quarantined in their apartments. Many without proper living conditions for domestic quarantine have been transferred to makeshift institutional facilities,” he said.

Already, expatriates are bearing the brunt of job losses and salary cuts. “The worst-affected are the blue-collared workers,” he said, adding that oil prices had hit historically low now.

For hundreds of workers, he said there was no point of staying without job. Earlier, the situation was different when expatriates managed to secure a job, Mr. Shamsudeen said.

Local governments have already given a call to replace the foreign labour in Saudi and Oman. “This may be replicated in other nations despite the fact that the GCC nations depend on foreigners all these years. The UAE has warned labour source countries such as India and Pakistan to repatriate their citizens,” an employee with a super market chain said.

Healthcare workers getting infected with SARS-COV-2 is another problem in GCC countries. However, treatment for patients are done without any discrimination and testing is done by the government agencies in Saudi Arabia. A few hotels have been converted into quarantine centres.

With under-staffed hospitals, the situation in Kuwait has become awkward. “We are unable to differentiate between COVID-19 affected and other patients due to overcrowding,” a healthcare worker said.

In Qatar, all offices except schools are functioning with 20% staff. The pandemic has entered the peak phase a few days ago. The number of infected people will increase in the coming days before it stabilises, a health official said.

At the same time, some Gulf countries have eased curfew with the start of the holy month of Ramzan. Shops and industrial establishments have opened in Bahrain which had not imposed a curfew. Total lockdown have been imposed within the governorates in Oman and in some places extended up to May 30.