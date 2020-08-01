Kerala

Distinguished Scientist of ISRO

Dr. P.V.Venkitakrishnan has been promoted as Distinguished Scientist of ISRO.

This is the highest grade in ISRO and is equivalent to the Cabinet Secretary grade.

At present, Dr. Venkitakrishnan is serving as Director, Capacity Building Programme Office in ISRO, Bengaluru.

He completed his graduation in mechanical engineering from the Government Engineering College, Thrissur, and hails from Pazhayanadakkavu, Thrissur.

