Kerala

Distinction for couple

Special Correspondent Thrissur 30 May 2020 23:38 IST
Updated: 30 May 2020 23:38 IST

Sushama Nandakumar has been elected the Second Vice District Governor of Lions Clubs International District 318D, which comprises the Lions Clubs in the three revenue districts of Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. The elections were held on May 25.

V.P. Nandakumar, Ms. Sushama’s husband, is an International Director of Lions Clubs International and a former District Governor.

The couple have now become the first husband and wife duo to be elected to the Governor’s post among Lions Clubs in Kerala.

