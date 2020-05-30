Distinction for couple

Thrissur

30 May 2020 23:38 IST

Sushama Nandakumar has been elected the Second Vice District Governor of Lions Clubs International District 318D, which comprises the Lions Clubs in the three revenue districts of Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. The elections were held on May 25.

V.P. Nandakumar, Ms. Sushama’s husband, is an International Director of Lions Clubs International and a former District Governor.

The couple have now become the first husband and wife duo to be elected to the Governor’s post among Lions Clubs in Kerala.

