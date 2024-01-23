GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Distance education envisages education for all: Minister

January 23, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Distance education envisages education for all, Collegiate Education Minister R. .Bindu has said here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the first phase dedication ceremony of Sree Narayanaguru Open University, she added that distance education is about bringing marginalized people into the domain of education.

“Sree Narayanaguru Open University has done a commendable job of taking education to people from different sections of the society in association with LSGs and the Prisons Department. Generating knowledge capital and transforming students from job seekers to employers are important milestones in the creation of Navkeralam. To bridge the gap between employment and education, extensive programmes are being conducted in coordination with various departments,” she said.

Pointing out the Nano Entrepreneurship course started by the open university as an example, she added that making responsible generations is a priority of the university. The Minister also released the syllabus of the four-year undergraduate course, self-study material, video classes and examination manual of the Open University. University Vice Chancellor P. M. Mubarak Pasha presided over the function while Pro Vice Chancellor S. V. Sudhir, Registrar Divakaran, poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar and university syndicate members were also present. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the first phase of the university on October 2, 2020 and the strategic plan, which outlines the direction of the university for the next 10 years, was officially approved and implemented.

The university has obtained University Grants Commission (UGC) approval for offering 28 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. More than 22,000 students have joined various courses through 23 study centres and four regional centres.

