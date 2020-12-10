Dissolve Assembly: P. K. Krishnadas

Kozhikode

State going through Constitutional crisis, says BJP leader

BJP national executive committee member P.K. Krishnadas has sought the dissolution of the Assembly in the wake of the allegations faced by Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and also Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

At a meet-the-leader programme organised by the Calicut Press Club on Thursday, he said that Kerala was going through a Constitutional crisis and the reputation of the three persons holding important positions was tainted by serious charges.

“It was an insult to the democratic system and polity of the State if the Assembly was allowed to continue. It would be appropriate if the Assembly was dissolved and fresh elections held,” he said. Mr. Krishnadas said the Chief Minister who had tried to become a renaissance leader had now become a mafia leader.

CM’s office

The probe in the gold smuggling and drug pedalling cases would soon reach the office of the Chief Minister. The Leader of the Opposition was also facing charges of corruption, he said.