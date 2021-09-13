Dissident nuns walk out protesting against ‘hate speech’

A priest had allegedly demanded boycott the business enterprises run by Muslims.

In a significant development, four nuns from Kuravilangad who had earlier campaigned against Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case, on Sunday accused a Christian priest of delivering hate-speech against the Muslims.

Addressing the media, the nuns accused the priest of delivering the hate speech during a prayer service at a chapel inside the St Francis Mission home in Kuravilangad on Sunday morning. According to them, the priest suggested the attendees of the service to boycott the business enterprises run by Muslims. The nuns, however, raised an objection and staged a walk out.

The dissident nuns , identified as sister Anupama Kelamangalathuveliyil , sister Alphy Pallasseril, sister Ancitta Urumbil and Josephine Villoonnickal, also accused the priest of delivering hate speeches on earlier occasions as well. They also sought not to support the statements by Mar Joseph Kallarangatt on ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’.