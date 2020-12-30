Dissent in Congress helps LDF seize power at Naduvil

Dispute over president post ends UDF’s 40-year reign

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) seized power in the Naduvil panchayat after four decades despite the United Democratic Front (UDF) winning 11 of the 19 seats.

Differences between leaders over the president post led to the UDF losing power in the panchayat. Baby Ottampallil of the ‘I’ group in the Congress contested against Alex Chunayammakal, the official candidate belonging to the ‘A’ group.

The LDF backed Mr. Ottampallil, which helped it win power in the panchayat by 11 votes to eight. Seven members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), three members of the ‘I’ group, and a Congress rebel voted for Mr. Ottampallil. The LDF came to power by 11 votes to eight.

The UDF had secured 11 seats in the local body polls with four candidates from the ‘A’ group, three from the ‘I’ group, a Congress rebel, and three from the Indian Union Muslim League emerging winners. The front had been in power in the panchayat for the past 40 years.

Though there was a discussion in the District Congress Committee on Tuesday night, it failed to settle the issue.

It all started with the Congress Parliamentary Party deciding to field Mr. Chunayammakalfor the post of president.

The three ‘I’ group members led by Mr. Ottampallil came out against this. The ‘A’ group was adamant that it would not support Mr. Ottampallil as president even if it lost power.

KC(M) faction’s role

The Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) took the lead in bringing the four Congress members to the LDF. It is understood that they will take membership of the faction.

It is learnt that CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan went to Naduvil on Tuesday night and called a meeting of the party local committee.

However, Mr. Ottampallil said he did not seek anyone’s support. Voting was held under heavy police security.