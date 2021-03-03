Dissent in Cong. over giving Thiruvalla to Joseph group

PATHANAMTHITTA

03 March 2021 18:54 IST

Party members also approach high command against Adoor Prakash

As the seat-sharing talks within the United Democratic Front (UDF) enter the final round, the Pathanamthitta District Congress Committee (DCC) appears to have landed in a spot of bother with a section of the party workers coming out openly against a proposed move to allot the Thiruvalla Assembly seat to the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph.

Party sources said a group of leaders, including two block committee presidents and 15 Assembly unit presidents, have approached the DCC and the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee against the move. The dissenting leaders have also warned of staying away from the party for an indefinite period in case the UDF leadership decides the other way.

“With the Mani group exiting the United Democratic Front, the local leadership of the Congress considers it as their best chance to take back the seat as they believe the Joseph group does not command enough strength to win it,” pointed out a senior Congress leader.

Role of senior leader

Meanwhile, speculation is also rife about the role of a senior Congress leader, who aspires to contest from the seat, behind the current bout of troubles.

The Joseph group has laid claim to the Thiruvalla seat during the ongoing talks and the party has zeroed in on a few names to be fielded in the seat.

Meanwhile, another section of Congress leaders in the district have now approached the Congress high command against Congress leader and the Parliament member from Attingal Adoor Prakash. The move is seen as an attempt by party workers to pre-empt an alleged attempt by Mr. Praksah to field Robin Peter as the UDF candidate in Konni.

Their letter has enlisted the names of several Congress leaders within the Assembly constituency and also urged the leadership to take an appropriate decision after due consultations with the DCC leadership, Anto Antony, MP, and Mr. Prakash.