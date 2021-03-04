Disseminate knowledge, VC tells media

Central University seminar on ‘Role of media in higher education’ conducted

Central University of Kerala Vice Chancellor H. Venkateshwaralu on Thursday said that the role of the media was important in bringing the results of research to the masses.

Inaugurating a seminar on “The role of media in higher education” organised by the university in collaboration with the Kasaragod Press Club, he said universities conducted research and studies that were beneficial to society at various levels. Without the media, it would not reach the masses.

The media should focus on skill development, research and innovation in the field of education, he observed.

Mr. Venkateshwaralu said society could not exist without the media as people relied on it to identify right and wrong and to form ideas and opinions.

The media should try to focus on even the small things that were catalystic to social development. One should be able to question wrongs and become a corrective force.

Mohamed Nazeer, Deputy Editor, The Hindu, said that news was the greatest teacher. Negative news was always loved because of the tragic journey. Today, news was being disseminated so as to satisfiy the senses. Media was an area that was always evolving, he explained.

Jijo Kumar, Assistant Editor, Malayala Manorama, said that even in big cities, newspapers had stopped publication in the wake of COVID-19, but Kerala had bucked the trend. He added that the growth of the Internet was threatening the press.

Rajeev Kumar, Principal Correspondent, The New Indian Express, said, “Media work is more about satisfaction than work”. He explained that society needed sincere people in the media field.

University Registrar M. Muraleedharan Nambiar presided over the function. Press Club president Mohammad Hashim welcomed the gathering. Public relations officer K. Sujith, T.K Aneesh Kumar and Iftikhar Ahmed spoke on the occasion.