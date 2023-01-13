HamberMenu
‘Disrupting livelihood on the basis of caste not acceptable’

January 13, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The approach of disrupting the livelihood of people on the basis of caste cannot be agreed upon, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Mr. Muraleedharan said the fact that Kerala had become a place where Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboodiri and artist Kanakadas were afraid to live should be examined. Mr. Muraleedharan also wondered why a man depicted in the welcome song staged at the State Youth Festival with a gun and a turban was portrayed as an Indian Muslim. The Union Minister demanded an inquiry into the circumstances in which Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Tourism, made controversial the programme which was appreciated by all.

