Disquiet in Kottayam Congress as Chandy goes missing from posters again

January 28, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Factionalism within the Kottayam district unit of Congress, which underwent a major churning with the reorganisation of the District Congress Committee (DCC), has reared its head after a lull.

The ructions within the party unit have become active with another omission of senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy from the party posters on a protest by Anto Antony, MP, over the buffer zone issue. The posters, which carried the images of K. Muraleedharan, MP, and other senior leaders from Kottayam such as Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K.C. Joseph, and Anto Antony have left ‘A’ loyalists clearly annoyed.

“Though Mr. Chandy is abstaining from active politics due to ill-health, he still remains the seniormost Congress leader in Kottayam. This is for the second time in a month that he is being excluded from party posters,’’ said a senior ‘A’ group leader.

The image of Mr. Chandy had gone missing from the party posters last month as well when the DCC organised a protest on the same issue. The development comes at a time when speculations are rife about Chandy Oommen, son of the senior Congress leader, contesting from Pathanamthitta during the upcoming parliamentary elections. The seat is currently held by Mr. Antony.

Rift in Youth Congress

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing among a section of the Youth Congress workers here after the State leadership quashed the appointment of six mandalam presidents made by its district president Chintu Kurian Joy – a Chandy loyalist. Party sources said Youth Congress State vice president S.J. Premraj, who is in charge of the district, issued an order preventing the nominees of Mr. Joy from assuming charge following complaints to the Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil.

Mr. Joy on the other hand, has maintained that these appointments were made to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots ahead of the upcoming Youth Congress district conference in May.

These appointments, which came close on the heels of State president announcing a new president for the Youth Congress Assembly constituency committee in Changanassery, have also caught the local Congress leadership by surprise. “While the Youth Congress has clarified that these appointments were made without consulting the State committee, the factional squabbling has evidently played a role in this decision. The Youth Congress State committee is not really pleased with Mr. Joy, who was instrumental in organising Mr. Tharoor’s programme at Erattupetta in defiance of the Congress State leadership,” said a leader.