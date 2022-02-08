Disputes disrupting COVID compensation distribution

KOCHI

08 February 2022

Details available till Jan. 31 show 970 such cases

Disputes that broke out between the next of kin of COVID deceased have hampered the distribution of ex-gratia in a large number of cases in Kerala.

Data available with the State government till January 31 indicated that there were 970 such cases where the compensation amount could not be distributed as the surviving relatives could not reach an agreement on who should receive the amount.

The State governments had been distributing the compensation amount of ₹50,000 each for every COVID death as instructed by the Supreme Court. Kerala has already distributed over ₹150 crore in the applications received so far.

Of the 44,864 applications received, 40,410 were cleared, which accounted for 90.07%, according to sources.

The non-submission of bank account details and death-related documents proved to be the biggest challenges before the State government in distributing the financial aid. The non-submission of essential documents had hit the disbursal of the amount in 2,100 cases.

The difficulty in identifying the next of kin of the deceased has affected the process in 1,600 other cases. The distribution of compensation could not be completed in the case of 1,122 people as their deaths were reported to have occurred in other States, sources said.

As the next of kin of 640 victims were staying in other countries, the process for the distribution of compensation could not be taken up. The viral disease led to the death of 530 destitute and those without legal heirs, the State submitted before the Supreme Court.

While the State received 44,864 applications for ex-gratia till the end of January, the relatives of 340 persons who died of COVID communicated that they were not keen on claiming the ex-gratia amount. However, in the case of 620 others, the relatives have offered to submit the application shortly.

The State had informed the apex court that the reasons for the rejection of applications were communicated to the applicants and chances provided to file appeal. The officials concerned were correcting the defects in the applications after contacting the applicants over telephone, the State said.