Dispute over water spillage, neighbours beat man to death in Kerala’s Kannur

A dispute between neighbours in Kannur in Kerala turned deadly when a 61-year-old was killed allegedly following an argument over water spilling onto the road in front of his house

Updated - May 27, 2024 01:48 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 01:45 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau
(image for representation)

(image for representation) | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

A dispute between neighbours in the Kakkad area of Kannur district of Kerala turned deadly when a 61-year-old was killed allegedly following an argument over water spillage. The deceased has been identified as Ajayakumar.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Ajayakumar’s residence at Thulichery Nambiarmotta, Kakkad, on May 26 night.

Ajayakumar reportedly confronted his neighbour T. Devdas regarding water used to wash a vehicle spilling onto the road in front of his house, leading to a heated argument. Though local residents initially intervened to separate the two, Devdas, along with his sons Sanjaydas and Suryadas, allegedly returned to Ajayakumar’s house around 8 pm. Armed with stones, sticks, and helmets, they allegedly attacked Ajayakumar who sustained fatal injuries.

Another neighbour, Praveen Kumar, who attempted to intervene, was also in the incident. Despite being rushed to hospital by local residents, Ajayakumar succumbed to his injuries.

The police have taken Devdas, his sons, and a migrant worker who was with them into custody.

