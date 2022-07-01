Dispute over gun deal led to youth’s killing

A group of youngsters beat youth to death under influence of ganja

A young man was beaten to death by a gang following a dispute over a cash deal for procuring a gun at Agali in Attappady on Friday.

Nanda Kishore, 22, from Kodungalloor, was brought to Vivekananda Medical Mission Hospital at Agali in the early hours of Friday. Hospital officials said he was brought dead.

The police arrested six persons in connection with the murder. They included Vipin Prasad, son of Bhoothivazhi ward councillor Mini Suresh of Agali panchayat. The others were Sunil, Nafi, alias Hasan, Mari, alias Kali Muthu, Mohammed Ashraf, and Rajeev Bhoothivazhi, alias Ranganath.

The police said the accused brought Nanda Kishore to the hospital. The brutal assault took place at a farm house at Irattakulam, near Kavundikkal, on Thursday night.

Nanda Kishore’s brother Rishi Nandan, who was priest at a temple at Bhoothivazhi, had received ₹25,000 each from four of the accused, including Vipin Prasad, promising them a gun. Nanda Kishore and Vinayan from Kannur were intermediaries in the deal.

The deal did not come off and a dispute developed between them. Vinayan was abducted two days ago, and was tortured at the Irattakulam farm house. Learning about the whereabouts of Vinayan, Nanda Kishore and Rishi Nandan reached the farm house around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The accused tied them there and attacked Nanda Kishore with a stick used for physical training. The police said the youth were under the influence of drugs, particularly ganja.

The accused took Nanda Kishore to the hospital on a bike around 4 a.m. on Friday and left soon after. Hospital officials said he had been brought dead. The hospital authorities called in the police.

The police later found Vinayan in a badly injured state and shifted him to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. His condition was reported critical.