Dispute over best school winners takes sheen off State school meet

An otherwise meticulously organised Kerala School Sports & Games lost a great deal of its sheen following protracted tension at the Maharajas College ground after students and teachers from two schools staged a protest over the result in the best school (athletics) category leading to police intervention during the valedictory function of the meet on Monday (November 11, 2024) evening.

The drama started unfolding during the prize distribution ceremony when G.V, Raja Sports School was adjudged the first runner-up in the best school category pushing Navamukunda HSS, Thirunavaya, and Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam, who were supposed to be the first and second-runner up down the points table. This meant that Navamukunda slipped to the third position while Mar Basil was left entirely out of the top-three finish leading to stiff protest by students and teachers of those two schools with even parents joining forces.

Interestingly, the official portal of the event run by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) continued to show Navamukunda and Mar Basil in the second and third place in the best school category while G.V. Raja Sports topped the best sports hostel category long after the protest before those results were eventually lifted.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the valedictory function had left the venue by the time tension erupted. When the results were declared, representatives of G.V Raja Sports School went up and collected the trophy while Navamukunda declined to collect the trophy for the third prize in protest.

The protesting students and teachers accused that general schools and sports schools were considered separately for the best school prize in the past and that the reported change to club the two categories in the wake of the decision to conduct this year’s meet in Olympic Games model wasn’t conveyed to them at no point.

Police intervention

As students and teachers from the both the schools continued to protest, the police contingent deployed at the venue led by Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner Jayakumar C. intervened.

This further infuriated the protestors who later accused the police of behaving rudely and even manhandling students. The police, however, dispelled the accusation and claimed that they had only taken precautionary measures to stop the protestors from invading the dais where Ministers for Education and Sports V. Sivankutty and V. Abdurahiman were still present.

Mr. Sivankutty promised to address the grievance but left the venue shortly thereafter under police cover. The protest turned intense thereafter as a section of students from Mar Basil staged a sit-in even as the coach declared that the school will boycott the national school games and the future editions of the State school meet if the perceived unjust results were not overturned.

Later, Mr. Sivankutty termed the protest a deliberate attempt to disrupt the function and pointed fingers at the teachers for instigating the students, which, he said, could not be accepted.

Meanwhile, the G.V. Raja Sports School authorities said that they were unaware of the turn of events and came to know about the result when it was declared. The coach of the school even volunteered to return the second prize.

Organisers were not immediately available to comment on the matter. In fact, the organisers themselves seemed to be in a confused state as no efforts were made to categorically clear the air long after the protests. The unfortunate turn of events meant that the cultural events organised to mark the valedictory function also had to be cut short.

