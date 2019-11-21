Dispute not related to faith: Orthodox Church

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has asserted that the dispute between the two factions in the Church is not related to faith but pertains to administration of parish churches.

Leaders of the Orthodox Church, including Episcopal Synod secretary Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros, told a press conference here on Thursday that the dispute was propagated as a faith-related one by the Jacobite faction.

He dismissed the allegation that the Orthodox Church was encroaching on churches owing allegiance to the Jacobite faction under the guise of court verdicts.

The State government is lax in implementing the Supreme Court’s order on the Malankara Church row, they said, adding that it had been delaying the implementation of the court order for two years.

On unification

“The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church is of the view that churches should be administered as per the system followed between 1958 to 1972 [when the two factions were one entity]. The court had clarified that the churches should be administered as per the constitution of 1934,” a release issued by the Church said.

The reason for the present tension was the reluctance of the Patriarch faction to be under a systematic administration.

They were against presenting account statements at the parish level and diocese level. “We are for the unification of the Churches as there has never been two factions in the Malankara Church,” said Mar Dioscoros.

‘Foreign administration’

He said that the dispute was with regard to the administration of the churches by foreign individuals. In churches where the court order was executed, administrative councils had been elected, the Metropolitan said.

The Patriarch faction recognises all sacraments performed by the priests of the Orthodox Church except the funeral, they adding this is a drama to create conflict and thereby earn society’s sympathy.