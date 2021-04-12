Disproportionate asset case: VACB raids at IUML legislator Shaji’s Kozhikode, Kannur homes

Kozhikode

A special unit of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) on April 12 raided Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator K.M. Shaji’s residential houses in Kannur and Kozhikode for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were a follow-up to a case registered against Mr. Shaji that he had amassed extra income of ₹1.4 crore in the last nine years.

The disproportionate wealth to his known sources of income include his house, landed property and shares in realty investments. Mr. Shaji represented Azhikode assembly constituency in Kannur district. He is seeking re-election from the segment now.

Earlier, the VACB had submitted a preliminary report to the Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge in connection with the allegations. Then the court had also observed that the VACB could go ahead with the case.

The Vigilance court will again consider an affidavit on April 13.